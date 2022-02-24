Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Masonite International from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Masonite International from $153.00 to $142.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered Masonite International from a b rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Masonite International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $132.25.

DOOR opened at $88.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $105.87. Masonite International has a 1-year low of $88.56 and a 1-year high of $132.22.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.07. Masonite International had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 5.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Masonite International will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DOOR. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Masonite International during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Masonite International during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Masonite International during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Masonite International during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in shares of Masonite International by 85.5% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the period.

Masonite International Company Profile

Masonite International Corp. engages in the manufacture of interior and exterior doors for residential and architectural use. It operates through the following geographical segments: North American Residential, Europe, Architectural, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and other segment includes unallocated corporate costs and the results of immaterial operating segments.

