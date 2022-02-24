Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Cut to “C+” at TheStreet

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report released on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on MASI. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Masimo from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Masimo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $330.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Masimo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.60.

NASDAQ:MASI opened at $152.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.36 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $236.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $264.91. Masimo has a 12 month low of $133.94 and a 12 month high of $305.21.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $327.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.75 million. Masimo had a net margin of 18.53% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Masimo will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Adam Mikkelson sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.80, for a total transaction of $128,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tao Levy sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.47, for a total transaction of $826,410.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,800 shares of company stock worth $1,242,516 over the last three months. 9.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MASI. JustInvest LLC raised its position in Masimo by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Masimo by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,026,374 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,642,740,000 after acquiring an additional 133,072 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Masimo in the fourth quarter worth about $534,000. WMS Partners LLC bought a new stake in Masimo in the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC raised its position in Masimo by 122.1% in the fourth quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the period. 82.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets non invasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.

