Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Shares Sold by Corient Capital Partners LLC

Corient Capital Partners LLC lowered its stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,797 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 436 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $211,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Masco by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 92,883 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,161,000 after purchasing an additional 19,517 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Masco by 117,911.5% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 30,683 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 30,657 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in Masco by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 27,864 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 5,764 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Masco by 66.1% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,267,466 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,506,000 after purchasing an additional 504,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. grew its stake in Masco by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 9,252 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

In other Masco news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 12,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.25, for a total value of $749,931.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 43,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.68, for a total value of $2,662,881.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 104,272 shares of company stock valued at $6,650,273. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MAS. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Masco from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America began coverage on Masco in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Masco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays cut their target price on Masco from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Masco from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.27.

Shares of NYSE MAS opened at $55.08 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.59, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.86. Masco Co. has a 52-week low of $51.97 and a 52-week high of $71.06.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Masco had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 856.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a boost from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.32%.

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets, plumbing fittings and valves, showerheads and hand showers, bathtubs and shower enclosures, toilets, spas, and exercise pools.

