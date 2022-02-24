Martin Capital Partners LLC Sells 4,047 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Martin Capital Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 91,375 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 4,047 shares during the period. Verizon Communications accounts for 2.2% of Martin Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Martin Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $4,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 13,294 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE grew its position in Verizon Communications by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE now owns 16,264 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 64,298 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,525,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 16,748 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Howard Financial Services LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 4,333 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. 62.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VZ. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $62.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.40.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $80,808.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Hans Erik Vestberg purchased 19,000 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $52.55 per share, with a total value of $998,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications stock traded down $1.31 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $52.10. The stock had a trading volume of 439,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,216,365. The stock has a market cap of $218.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.44. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.69 and a 52 week high of $59.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.21.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The business had revenue of $34.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th were given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 48.03%.

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

