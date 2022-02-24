Martin Capital Partners LLC Purchases 668 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Martin Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,569 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $3,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 58.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,389,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,437,000 after acquiring an additional 877,742 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 2,739.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 310,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,825,000 after buying an additional 299,815 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 156.5% during the third quarter. First Command Bank now owns 409,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,215,000 after buying an additional 249,616 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 43.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 823,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,515,000 after buying an additional 247,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 19.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,353,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,008,000 after buying an additional 217,962 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF stock traded up $0.95 during trading on Thursday, hitting $106.05. 18,744 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,123,445. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $103.82 and a 1 year high of $107.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.65.

