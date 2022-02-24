Marshall Wace LLP Takes Position in Healthcare Services Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:HCAR)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Healthcare Services Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:HCAR – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 211,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,062,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCAR. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Healthcare Services Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $20,444,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $717,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Healthcare Services Acquisition by 48.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 666,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,455,000 after acquiring an additional 216,404 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Healthcare Services Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $338,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Acquisition by 17.7% during the second quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 321,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,115,000 after buying an additional 48,433 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HCAR stock opened at $9.79 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.76. Healthcare Services Acquisition Co. has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $10.31.

Healthcare Services Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Bethesda, Maryland.

