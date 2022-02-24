Marshall Wace LLP Purchases Shares of 203,468 Pioneer Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:PACX)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Pioneer Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:PACX – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 203,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,020,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Merger during the 3rd quarter valued at $109,000. DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Merger during the 3rd quarter valued at $141,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Merger during the 3rd quarter valued at $199,000. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Merger during the 2nd quarter valued at $439,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Merger by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 52,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 2,879 shares during the period. 64.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Pioneer Merger stock opened at $9.76 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.89. Pioneer Merger Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.55 and a twelve month high of $10.29.

Pioneer Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

