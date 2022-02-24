Marshall Wace LLP Makes New Investment in Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 77,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,007,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Intapp during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Intapp by 1,573.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 7,869 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Intapp during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,034,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intapp by 365.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 193,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,972,000 after purchasing an additional 151,550 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intapp during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 81.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intapp stock opened at $20.17 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.12. Intapp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.07 and a 52 week high of $40.91.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on INTA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Intapp from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Intapp from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Intapp from $41.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Intapp from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.75.

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of a professional services firm's client and engagement lifecycle.

