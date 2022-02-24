Marshall Wace LLP Makes New $1.93 Million Investment in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 41,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,927,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMCX. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 5.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 414,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,544,000 after purchasing an additional 22,683 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,152,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,601,000 after buying an additional 39,723 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 7.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 581,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,845,000 after buying an additional 42,475 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 19.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 1,853 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 3.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 32,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,177,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the period. 76.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMCX stock opened at $40.03 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.80 and a 200-day moving average of $42.95. AMC Networks Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.96 and a 12-month high of $83.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 0.90.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.35. AMC Networks had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 52.46%. The company had revenue of $803.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.29 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that AMC Networks Inc. will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Vice Chairman Joshua W. Sapan sold 40,000 shares of AMC Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.67, for a total transaction of $1,466,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 28.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMCX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMC Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of AMC Networks from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AMC Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of AMC Networks from $58.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Macquarie reduced their price objective on shares of AMC Networks from $57.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.88.

AMC Networks, Inc is a holding company, which engages in owning and management of cable television networks through its subsidiaries. It operates through the National Networks and International and Other segments. The National Networks segment includes activities of AMC Studios operations, AMC Broadcasting and Technology, and national programming networks, namely: AMC, WEtv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV in the U.

