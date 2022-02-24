Marshall Wace LLP Invests $1.91 Million in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 14,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,905,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LCI Industries in the third quarter worth $32,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in LCI Industries by 344.7% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in LCI Industries during the third quarter worth $33,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in LCI Industries during the third quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in LCI Industries by 150.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 97.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LCII has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LCI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of LCI Industries from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

NYSE:LCII opened at $116.68 on Thursday. LCI Industries has a one year low of $113.48 and a one year high of $163.33. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $136.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.47. LCI Industries had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 28.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that LCI Industries will post 14.24 earnings per share for the current year.

LCI Industries engages in the manufacture, supply, and distribution of components for the original equipment manufacturers (OEM) of recreational vehicles and manufactured homes. It operates through the OEM and Aftermarket segments. The OEM segment offers components for buses, trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment and other cargo, trucks, pontoon boats, trains, manufactured homes, and modular housing.

