Marshall Wace LLP Invests $1.87 Million in Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 114,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,872,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Patria Investments by 5.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 322,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,688,000 after buying an additional 15,400 shares in the last quarter. Full18 Capital LLC lifted its position in Patria Investments by 75.8% during the third quarter. Full18 Capital LLC now owns 222,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,628,000 after purchasing an additional 95,822 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Patria Investments by 93.6% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 335,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,468,000 after purchasing an additional 162,308 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Patria Investments during the second quarter valued at approximately $22,089,000. Finally, Beck Mack & Oliver LLC lifted its position in Patria Investments by 327.7% during the third quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 112,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 86,516 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Patria Investments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th.

Shares of PAX stock opened at $16.85 on Thursday. Patria Investments Limited has a 12 month low of $13.40 and a 12 month high of $22.00. The stock has a market cap of $871.99 million and a P/E ratio of 18.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.85.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a boost from Patria Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. Patria Investments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.22%.

Patria Investments Limited operates as a private market investment firm focused on investing in Latin America. The company offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds, and real estate and credit funds.

