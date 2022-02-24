Marshall Wace LLP Buys 37,581 Shares of Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS)

Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Rating) by 311.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 49,636 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,581 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Keros Therapeutics were worth $1,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Keros Therapeutics by 22.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 249.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 80,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,173,000 after acquiring an additional 57,232 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 101.5% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 45,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after acquiring an additional 22,847 shares during the period. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $495,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $972,000. 64.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Keros Therapeutics stock opened at $46.90 on Thursday. Keros Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.50 and a 52-week high of $71.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.79 and a 200-day moving average of $45.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -17.31 and a beta of 1.52.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Keros Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Keros Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.25.

In related news, Director Julius Knowles sold 23,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total transaction of $1,366,425.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jennifer Lachey sold 1,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.55, for a total transaction of $96,803.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,189 shares of company stock valued at $2,174,356 in the last ninety days. 36.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, or MDS, and in patients with myelofibrosis.

