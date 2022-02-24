Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Analysts expect that Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Rating) will announce ($0.04) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Marchex’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.02) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.05). Marchex reported earnings of ($0.06) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marchex will report full-year earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.14) to ($0.12). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.07) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.09) to ($0.04). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Marchex.
Several equities analysts recently commented on MCHX shares. Roth Capital dropped their target price on Marchex from $4.75 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Marchex in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Marchex from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.75.
Marchex stock opened at $1.98 on Monday. Marchex has a twelve month low of $1.66 and a twelve month high of $3.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.27 million, a P/E ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 1.79.
About Marchex (Get Rating)
Marchex, Inc operates as a conversational analytics and solutions company which helps businesses connect, drive, measure, convert callers into customers, and connects the voice of the customer to business. It offers Marchex call analytics platform, Marchex call marketplace and Marchex local leads products to automotive, travel and hospitality, telecommunications, insurance, home services, digital agencies, healthcare, education & careers, financial services, legal, real estate and senior living industries.
