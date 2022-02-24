Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Analysts expect that Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Rating) will announce ($0.04) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Marchex’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.02) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.05). Marchex reported earnings of ($0.06) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marchex will report full-year earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.14) to ($0.12). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.07) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.09) to ($0.04). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Marchex.

Get Marchex alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on MCHX shares. Roth Capital dropped their target price on Marchex from $4.75 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Marchex in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Marchex from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Marchex in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marchex by 41.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 33,816 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 9,898 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marchex by 102.6% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 44,769 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 22,668 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Marchex by 706.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 129,115 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 113,101 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Marchex by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 200,869 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 4,934 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.91% of the company’s stock.

Marchex stock opened at $1.98 on Monday. Marchex has a twelve month low of $1.66 and a twelve month high of $3.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.27 million, a P/E ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 1.79.

About Marchex (Get Rating)

Marchex, Inc operates as a conversational analytics and solutions company which helps businesses connect, drive, measure, convert callers into customers, and connects the voice of the customer to business. It offers Marchex call analytics platform, Marchex call marketplace and Marchex local leads products to automotive, travel and hospitality, telecommunications, insurance, home services, digital agencies, healthcare, education & careers, financial services, legal, real estate and senior living industries.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Marchex (MCHX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Marchex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marchex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.