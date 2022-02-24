Marc T. Pangburn Sells 4,700 Shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) Stock

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) EVP Marc T. Pangburn sold 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.27, for a total transaction of $203,369.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE:HASI traded up $2.95 during trading on Thursday, reaching $46.18. The company had a trading volume of 1,077,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 810,574. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.46. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 39.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.91. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.66 and a 12 month high of $65.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 22.80 and a quick ratio of 22.80.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.06. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a net margin of 42.76% and a return on equity of 9.68%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This is a positive change from Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 128.44%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HASI. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,761,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $146,672,000 after purchasing an additional 579,702 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,938,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,990,000 after purchasing an additional 127,096 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,820,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,370,000 after purchasing an additional 148,095 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,550,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,908,000 after purchasing an additional 20,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,377,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,185,000 after purchasing an additional 47,085 shares during the last quarter. 83.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.88.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Company Profile

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc engages in focusing on solutions that reduce carbon emissions and increase resilience to climate change by providing capital and specialized expertise to companies in the energy efficiency, renewable energy and other sustainable infrastructure markets.

