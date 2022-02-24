Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) Shares Gap Down to $32.75

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $32.75, but opened at $31.01. Maravai LifeSciences shares last traded at $33.31, with a volume of 15,991 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Maravai LifeSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 6.01 and a quick ratio of 5.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.40. The company has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.54 and a beta of 1.49.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. Maravai LifeSciences had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 109.36%. The business had revenue of $228.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 132.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 171.9% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 25.0% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the fourth quarter worth $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

