ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) Issues Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ManTech International had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 5.44%. The business had revenue of $634.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $644.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of MANT traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $77.02. The stock had a trading volume of 5,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,514. ManTech International has a 52 week low of $66.91 and a 52 week high of $92.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.88. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.31, a P/E/G ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 0.78.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of ManTech International in the 4th quarter worth $1,707,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of ManTech International by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 23,153 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 2,626 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of ManTech International by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 22,430 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of ManTech International by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,579 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ManTech International by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 5,918 shares during the period. 96.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MANT. Bank of America upgraded ManTech International from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price target on ManTech International from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. William Blair upgraded ManTech International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on ManTech International from $92.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on ManTech International from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ManTech International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.17.

About ManTech International

ManTech International Corp. engages in the provision of information technology and technical services solutions. It also offers cyber security, software and systems development, enterprise information technology, multi-disciplined intelligence, program protection and mission assurance, system engineering, test and evaluation, command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, training, supply chain, and management consulting.

