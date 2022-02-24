Man Group plc Sells 7,092 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Man Group plc decreased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,092 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 25.8% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 5,122 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 87.3% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capitolis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 74.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Philip Morris International stock opened at $108.59 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.88. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.98 and a 1-year high of $112.48.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.75 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.11% and a negative return on equity of 98.17%. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.81%.

In related news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 29,941 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.49, for a total transaction of $3,248,299.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PM shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.86.

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

