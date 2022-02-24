Man Group plc Has $2.56 Million Stock Holdings in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO)

Man Group plc lessened its holdings in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 118,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,325 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Grocery Outlet were worth $2,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet in the 3rd quarter valued at $21,584,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 233,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,046,000 after acquiring an additional 24,954 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 250,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,410,000 after acquiring an additional 26,337 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 581.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 67,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 57,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 665.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 106,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,298,000 after acquiring an additional 92,646 shares during the last quarter. 97.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Grocery Outlet stock opened at $25.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.70. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $21.01 and a 1-year high of $42.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.76, a P/E/G ratio of 5.54 and a beta of -0.19.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Grocery Outlet from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Grocery Outlet from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. MKM Partners lowered their target price on Grocery Outlet from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Bank of America lowered Grocery Outlet from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Grocery Outlet from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.11.

In other Grocery Outlet news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.66, for a total transaction of $51,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $161,420. Company insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

