Man Group plc Has $2.47 Million Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Man Group plc cut its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 95.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,636 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,280,089 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Corning were worth $2,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. D.B. Root & Company LLC lifted its holdings in Corning by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 28,947 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,056,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 13,795 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC now owns 11,775 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 4,300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Loveless Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,580 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 67.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP John Z. Zhang sold 13,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $559,573.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Li Fang sold 16,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total value of $632,137.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLW opened at $40.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.97. Corning Incorporated has a 52 week low of $33.93 and a 52 week high of $46.82.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 13.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a positive change from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Corning’s payout ratio is currently 77.42%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GLW shares. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Corning from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com raised Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Corning from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Corning from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.83.

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

