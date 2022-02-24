Man Group plc Has $2.37 Million Stock Position in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Man Group plc lowered its stake in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,317 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Diodes were worth $2,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DIOD. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Diodes by 91.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 110,769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,844,000 after buying an additional 52,849 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Diodes by 3.6% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,583 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Diodes by 51.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,439 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after buying an additional 5,935 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Diodes by 2.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 706,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $56,366,000 after buying an additional 14,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Diodes during the second quarter worth about $2,086,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Diodes alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DIOD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com cut Diodes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Diodes from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Diodes has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.67.

In related news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 1,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.18, for a total transaction of $211,646.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Richard Dallas White sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.39, for a total value of $446,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 16,120 shares of company stock worth $1,622,014 over the last three months. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Diodes stock opened at $85.07 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.18. Diodes Incorporated has a 52-week low of $68.01 and a 52-week high of $113.98. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 16.95 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.52.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.15. Diodes had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 12.67%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Diodes Incorporated will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

Diodes Company Profile (Get Rating)

Diodes, Inc manufactures and supplies semiconductor products. It offers diodes, rectifiers, transistors, MOSFETs, protection devices, functional specific arrays, single gate, dual gate and standard logic, amplifiers and comparators, Hall-effect and temperature sensors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Asia, North America, and Europe.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Diodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.