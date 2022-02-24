Man Group plc Has $2.29 Million Position in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Man Group plc lowered its position in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) by 76.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,629 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 178,355 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in UGI were worth $2,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in UGI by 996.5% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 932 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in UGI by 27.6% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC grew its holdings in UGI by 69.4% during the third quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,934 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in UGI by 31.9% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in UGI by 34.0% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

UGI has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded UGI from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.25.

In other UGI news, VP Monica M. Gaudiosi sold 53,663 shares of UGI stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.93, for a total transaction of $2,411,078.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Frank S. Hermance acquired 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.15 per share, with a total value of $2,479,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 132,163 shares of company stock valued at $5,950,644. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of UGI stock opened at $37.52 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.33. The company has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.43, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. UGI Co. has a 1 year low of $37.34 and a 1 year high of $48.55.

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.30). UGI had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 19.70%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that UGI Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.345 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.97%.

UGI Corp. operates as a holding company that engages in the distribution, storage, transport, and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream and Marketing, and UGI Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

