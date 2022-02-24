Man Group plc Decreases Holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Man Group plc cut its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 47.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,833 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $2,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 232.0% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 45,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,220,000 after purchasing an additional 31,482 shares in the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $5,464,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 51.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,301,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 426,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $220,065,000 after purchasing an additional 101,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 49,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,326,000 after purchasing an additional 10,354 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

ZBRA opened at $399.29 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $516.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $548.68. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $398.46 and a 52 week high of $615.00. The company has a market capitalization of $21.19 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $4.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.40 by $0.14. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 15.45% and a return on equity of 36.87%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 16.85 earnings per share for the current year.

ZBRA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $464.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $660.00 to $620.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zebra Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $561.29.

In other Zebra Technologies news, insider Stephen Edgar Williams sold 910 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.08, for a total transaction of $550,622.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Cho sold 802 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $588.01, for a total transaction of $471,584.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,712 shares of company stock valued at $2,233,087 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

