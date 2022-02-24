Man Group plc Acquires 28,215 Shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR)

Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating) by 504.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 33,813 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,215 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in American States Water were worth $2,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AWR. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of American States Water by 15.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,214,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $255,714,000 after purchasing an additional 418,132 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of American States Water by 380.1% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 177,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,185,000 after acquiring an additional 140,573 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of American States Water by 20.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 759,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,429,000 after acquiring an additional 130,759 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of American States Water during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,141,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American States Water during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,414,000. 71.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of American States Water stock opened at $83.69 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 32.95 and a beta of 0.18. American States Water has a 1-year low of $70.07 and a 1-year high of $103.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. American States Water had a net margin of 18.60% and a return on equity of 14.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American States Water will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.48%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of American States Water from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of American States Water from $96.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th.

In other news, Director Anne M. Holloway sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total transaction of $47,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John R. Fielder sold 350 shares of American States Water stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.10, for a total transaction of $32,935.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

