Magna International (TSE:MG) Sets New 12-Month Low at $90.90

Magna International Inc. (TSE:MG – Get Rating) (NYSE:MGA)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$90.90 and last traded at C$92.07, with a volume of 136877 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$95.77.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a C$106.00 price objective on shares of Magna International in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$92.00 price target on shares of Magna International in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Magna International in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a C$86.50 price target on shares of Magna International in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Magna International to C$85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Magna International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$104.22.

The company has a market cap of C$27.29 billion and a PE ratio of 15.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$102.70 and its 200-day moving average price is C$102.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.41.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. This is a positive change from Magna International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.10%.

In other news, Director Mary Lou Maher acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$97.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$97,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$189,930.

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

