Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.83.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MGTA shares. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Magenta Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Magenta Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Magenta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on Magenta Therapeutics from $13.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Magenta Therapeutics by 29.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Magenta Therapeutics by 18.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Magenta Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $26,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Magenta Therapeutics by 5.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 83,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 4,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Magenta Therapeutics by 29.2% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 4,279 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MGTA traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.75. The stock had a trading volume of 9,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,650. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.97. Magenta Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.78 and a fifty-two week high of $14.20. The company has a market cap of $161.64 million, a PE ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 2.05.

About Magenta Therapeutics

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of novel medicines for bone marrow transplants. It offers patient preparation, stem cell collection, cell dose, and safe immune regeneration programs. Its platform include autologous and allogeneic transplant, and gene therapy.

