MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Shares Gap Up to $16.74

MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $16.74, but opened at $17.51. MAG Silver shares last traded at $16.66, with a volume of 28,989 shares.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MAG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MAG Silver from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of MAG Silver from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from C$28.50 to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from $22.50 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from C$23.50 to C$20.50 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MAG Silver has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.90.

Get MAG Silver alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 209.28 and a beta of 1.19.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 4,614.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 9,228 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 9,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of MAG Silver during the 3rd quarter worth $172,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of MAG Silver during the 3rd quarter worth $179,000. Finally, Condire Management LP acquired a new position in shares of MAG Silver during the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Institutional investors own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

MAG Silver Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG)

MAG Silver Corp. operates as a Canadian development and exploration company, which focuses on becoming a top-tier primary silver mining company by exploring and advancing high-grade, district scale, silver-dominant projects in the Americas. Its principal focus and asset is the Juanicipio Project (44%), being developed with Fresnillo Plc (56%), the Operator.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MAG Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAG Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.