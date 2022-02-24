Macy’s (NYSE:M) PT Lowered to $25.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from $32.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Macy’s from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Macy’s from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Bank of America increased their target price on Macy’s from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Macy’s from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Macy’s from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Macy’s presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.83.

Shares of M stock opened at $23.14 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.68 and its 200-day moving average is $25.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of 8.70, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.96. Macy’s has a 52 week low of $14.33 and a 52 week high of $37.95.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.45. Macy’s had a return on equity of 41.33% and a net margin of 3.75%. The company had revenue of $8.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Macy’s will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.1575 dividend. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. This is an increase from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.56%.

Macy’s declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 28.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of M. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Macy’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Macy’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of Macy’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of Macy’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Macy’s by 122.6% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

