LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI Invests $227,000 in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,240 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 117.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 213 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 128.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 228 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 263.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 72.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QCOM stock opened at $161.62 on Thursday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $122.17 and a twelve month high of $193.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $181.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.54, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.27.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.22. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 104.16%. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 34.56%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on QCOM. Barclays upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $162.00 to $194.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Susquehanna restated a “hold” rating and issued a $190.00 target price (up from $175.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.16.

In related news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 21,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.94, for a total transaction of $3,779,819.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 9,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.39, for a total value of $1,815,561.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,550 shares of company stock valued at $8,113,010 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

