Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.380-$0.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.380. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Lument Finance Trust also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.100-$0.120 EPS.

Shares of Lument Finance Trust stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 133,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,010. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.80, a quick ratio of 24.30 and a current ratio of 24.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.78. The company has a market capitalization of $77.09 million, a PE ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.27. Lument Finance Trust has a 52 week low of $3.07 and a 52 week high of $4.48.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.65%. Lument Finance Trust’s payout ratio is 120.00%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LFT shares. JMP Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of Lument Finance Trust in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Lument Finance Trust in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued an overweight rating and a $4.50 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lument Finance Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $4.50.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Lument Finance Trust stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lument Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:LFT – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 123,847 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,101 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.50% of Lument Finance Trust worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 30.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lument Finance Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment finance company, which engages in investing, financing, and managing a portfolio of commercial real estate (CRE) debt investments. It primarily invests in transitional floating rate commercial mortgage and other CRE-related investments such as preferred equity; commercial mortgage-backed securities; mezzanine, fixed rate, and construction loans and; other CRE debt instruments.

