Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Receives $447.57 Average Price Target from Analysts

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $447.57.

LULU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $523.00 to $491.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $404.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $548.00 to $487.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 741 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,428 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 847 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 959 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altman Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 4,054 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica stock traded down $9.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $295.24. The stock had a trading volume of 996,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,443,140. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $345.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $396.80. Lululemon Athletica has a twelve month low of $269.28 and a twelve month high of $485.83. The firm has a market cap of $38.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.33, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.32.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.21. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile (Get Rating)

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.