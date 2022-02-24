LPL Financial LLC Sells 1,940 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMVM)

LPL Financial LLC reduced its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMVM – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 373,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,940 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.10% of Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF worth $16,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF in the third quarter worth $42,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF in the third quarter worth $166,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF by 147.4% in the third quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 4,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 2,833 shares in the last quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF in the third quarter worth $267,000. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 10,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 484 shares in the last quarter.

XMVM stock opened at $46.14 on Thursday. Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF has a one year low of $39.96 and a one year high of $50.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.33.

