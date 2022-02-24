LPL Financial LLC Raises Position in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE)

LPL Financial LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 129,125 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,107 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF were worth $16,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 22,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,850,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 22.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. J Arnold Wealth Management Co grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 29.3% in the second quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period.

Shares of XHE stock opened at $99.94 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $108.59. SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF has a 52 week low of $95.75 and a 52 week high of $133.87.

