LPL Financial LLC Increases Position in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 154,342 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,534 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Trex were worth $15,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trex by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 40,786 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Trex by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,643 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Trex by 621.3% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,963 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 6,859 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Trex by 145.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 51,825 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,283,000 after buying an additional 30,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its holdings in Trex by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 52,747 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,376,000 after buying an additional 6,260 shares in the last quarter. 92.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TREX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Trex from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Trex from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Trex from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Trex in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Trex from $108.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.58.

Shares of Trex stock opened at $82.01 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $106.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.30. Trex Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.76 and a 52-week high of $140.98. The company has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.84 and a beta of 1.37.

In related news, Director Michael F. Golden sold 4,795 shares of Trex stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.53, for a total value of $640,276.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

