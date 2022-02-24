LPL Financial LLC Increases Position in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL)

LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 270,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,085 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.13% of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF worth $14,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FCAL. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 124.3% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 24,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 13,780 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 17.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 37,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,058,000 after acquiring an additional 5,514 shares in the last quarter. SimpliFi Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF in the third quarter worth $242,000. Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF in the third quarter worth $288,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:FCAL opened at $52.68 on Thursday. First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF has a 52-week low of $52.56 and a 52-week high of $57.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.89.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%.

First California Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company for its wholly owned subsidiary First California Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a full-service commercial bank. The Bank’s operations are primarily located within the areas commonly known as the 101 corridor stretching from the City of Ventura to Calabasas, California, the Moorpark-Simi Valley corridor, the western San Fernando Valley, the Tri-Cities area of Glendale-Burbank-Pasadena, the South Bay, the Inland Empire, north San Diego County, Century City and other parts of Los Angeles, Orange San Luis Obispo and Ventura Counties in Southern California.

