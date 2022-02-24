LPL Financial LLC Has $14.36 Million Stake in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) by 23.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 169,469 shares of the casino operator’s stock after buying an additional 32,400 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $14,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 98.0% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 677 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 8.2% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 22,229 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after buying an additional 1,676 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 118.6% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 107,487 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $9,109,000 after buying an additional 58,316 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the second quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Finally, Castleark Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 1,254.5% during the second quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 29,800 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $3,645,000 after purchasing an additional 27,600 shares during the period. 63.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America increased their target price on Wynn Resorts from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Wynn Resorts from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Citigroup increased their target price on Wynn Resorts from $94.50 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $107.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.21.

In related news, CEO Matt Maddox sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.08, for a total transaction of $1,801,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total value of $37,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 44,495 shares of company stock worth $4,035,441. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of WYNN opened at $87.19 on Thursday. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 52-week low of $76.03 and a 52-week high of $143.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $87.52 and its 200-day moving average is $89.87. The firm has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.38 and a beta of 2.41.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The casino operator reported ($1.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.12). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.45) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Wynn Resorts (Get Rating)

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WYNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.