LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Shares Sold by Tributary Capital Management LLC

Tributary Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) by 26.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,600 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $2,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPLA. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lifted its position in LPL Financial by 7.2% during the third quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 15,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 1.9% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 560,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,875,000 after buying an additional 10,200 shares during the last quarter. WJ Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in LPL Financial by 100.0% during the third quarter. WJ Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC increased its stake in LPL Financial by 13.0% during the third quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 3,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 3.7% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 161,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,828,000 after acquiring an additional 5,803 shares during the period. 98.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LPLA. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $195.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $253.00 to $246.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $243.00 to $258.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $184.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LPL Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.63.

In other news, Director George Burton White sold 80,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.18, for a total value of $14,561,074.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Edward Fandrey sold 1,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.56, for a total value of $282,871.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 139,640 shares of company stock worth $24,991,281. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial stock traded down $5.97 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $173.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 666,600. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $171.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.14. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.03 and a 12 month high of $196.29. The company has a market capitalization of $13.87 billion, a PE ratio of 31.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.04.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.07. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 37.38% and a net margin of 5.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 9.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is presently 17.76%.

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

