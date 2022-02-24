Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The home improvement retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 25,100.30%. The firm had revenue of $21.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE LOW traded down $3.74 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $211.35. 49,970 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,831,980. Lowe’s Companies has a one year low of $150.84 and a one year high of $263.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $239.31 and its 200 day moving average is $227.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.31.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on LOW shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $231.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $284.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $263.30.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. First Community Trust NA bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Tobam grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 111.3% in the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 524 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, December 15th that permits the company to buyback $13.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Lowe's Companies

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

