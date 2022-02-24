Los Andes Copper (CVE:LA) Hits New 1-Year High at $16.50

Los Andes Copper Ltd. (CVE:LA – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$16.50 and last traded at C$16.05, with a volume of 1803 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$16.45.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$12.77. The stock has a market capitalization of C$429.32 million and a PE ratio of -268.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.51, a current ratio of 9.26 and a quick ratio of 9.06.

Los Andes Copper (CVE:LA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Los Andes Copper Ltd. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Los Andes Copper (CVE:LA)

Los Andes Copper Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, explores, and develops copper deposits in the Americas. It operates through Mineral Exploration and Hydroelectric Project segments. The company holds 100% interest in the Vizcachitas copper, molybdenum, and silver porphyry project located to the north of Santiago, Region V, Chile.

