L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) Cut to “Sell” at Societe Generale

Societe Generale cut shares of L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have €339.00 ($385.23) target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of €458.00 ($520.45).

Several other research firms also recently commented on LRLCY. UBS Group boosted their price objective on L’Oréal from €435.00 ($494.32) to €450.00 ($511.36) in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on L’Oréal from €435.00 ($494.32) to €395.00 ($448.86) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of L’Oréal in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised L’Oréal from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised L’Oréal from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, L’Oréal currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $345.20.

Get L'Oréal alerts:

OTCMKTS LRLCY opened at $77.08 on Monday. L’Oréal has a 52 week low of $72.86 and a 52 week high of $97.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $87.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.10.

L’Oréal SA engages in the manufacture and sale of beauty and hair products. It operates through the following segments: Skincare and Sun Protection, Makeup, Haircare, Hair Coloring, Fragrances, and Others. The Others segment includes hygiene products as well as sales by American professional distributors with non-Group brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for L'Oréal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L'Oréal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.