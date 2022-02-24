Loki (LOKI) Price Hits $0.56 on Exchanges

Loki (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 24th. One Loki coin can now be bought for approximately $0.56 or 0.00001493 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Loki has traded flat against the US dollar. Loki has a total market cap of $29.72 million and approximately $1,392.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35,901.84 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,447.96 or 0.06818470 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $97.53 or 0.00271665 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00015463 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $272.99 or 0.00760369 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.54 or 0.00068355 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00007812 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $138.48 or 0.00385708 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $78.28 or 0.00218034 BTC.

Loki Coin Profile

Loki (LOKI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 52,696,782 coins. Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project . Loki’s official message board is loki.network/blog . The official website for Loki is loki.network . The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Loki is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal is to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Loki is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. The ERC-20 version of loki is available as Wrapped Loki “

Loki Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loki should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Loki using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

