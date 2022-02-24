LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGC) Stake Cut by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC trimmed its stake in LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGC – Get Rating) by 45.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 113,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94,567 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in LogicBio Therapeutics were worth $520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $1,467,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new position in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $110,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $126,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Eversept Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $1,603,000. Institutional investors own 49.36% of the company’s stock.

LOGC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on LogicBio Therapeutics from $24.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered LogicBio Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Chardan Capital lowered their target price on LogicBio Therapeutics from $16.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. William Blair lowered LogicBio Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on LogicBio Therapeutics from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, LogicBio Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Shares of LOGC opened at $0.68 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.31 million, a P/E ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.15. LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.61 and a 1-year high of $9.08. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of genome editing technology platform. It focuses on the commercialization of GeneRide, which enables the site-specific integration of a therapeutic transgene without nucleases or exogenous promoters by harnessing the native process of homologous recombination.

