Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by Park National Corp OH

Park National Corp OH cut its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,332 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 97 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LMT. Marathon Capital Management grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 1,161 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 0.5% in the third quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,419 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1.3% in the third quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1.5% in the third quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 2,086 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 3.2% in the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 995 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. 74.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LMT stock opened at $388.90 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $371.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $356.77. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $324.23 and a 1-year high of $398.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.91 billion, a PE ratio of 17.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $7.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.16 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.66 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 91.52% and a net margin of 9.42%. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $2.80 dividend. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.21%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $387.00 to $401.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $376.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Argus boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $365.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Bank of America lowered Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $440.00 to $375.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $445.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $410.68.

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

