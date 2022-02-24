LocalCoinSwap (LCS) Hits Market Cap of $549,317.03

LocalCoinSwap (CURRENCY:LCS) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. During the last seven days, LocalCoinSwap has traded down 35.8% against the US dollar. One LocalCoinSwap coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0109 or 0.00000030 BTC on exchanges. LocalCoinSwap has a market capitalization of $549,317.03 and approximately $1,842.00 worth of LocalCoinSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000407 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108.31 or 0.00292716 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000104 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00004973 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000713 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $470.34 or 0.01271124 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 19.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000078 BTC.

LocalCoinSwap Coin Profile

LCS is a coin. LocalCoinSwap’s total supply is 69,469,084 coins and its circulating supply is 50,256,307 coins. The Reddit community for LocalCoinSwap is /r/LocalCoinSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LocalCoinSwap’s official message board is medium.com/localcoinswap . The official website for LocalCoinSwap is www.localcoinswap.com . LocalCoinSwap’s official Twitter account is @Localcoinswap_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LocalCoinSwap is a community-owned peer-to-peer (P2P) exchange for cryptocurrencies and tokens. It allows users to exchange cryptos with several alternative payment methods while distributing 100% of its profits back to LCS token holders. The LCS token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing holders to receive part of the revenue generated by the P2P exchange, in accordance with the amount of tokens they hold. “

Buying and Selling LocalCoinSwap

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LocalCoinSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LocalCoinSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LocalCoinSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

