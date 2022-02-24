Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Analysts expect that Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Lithium Americas’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.14) and the highest is ($0.05). Lithium Americas also reported earnings of ($0.10) per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Lithium Americas will report full-year earnings of ($0.49) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.53) to ($0.44). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.74) to $0.98. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Lithium Americas.

Get Lithium Americas alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Lithium Americas from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Cowen upgraded Lithium Americas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. HSBC assumed coverage on Lithium Americas in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley upped their target price on Lithium Americas from $25.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Lithium Americas from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.45.

Shares of NYSE LAC traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.64. The company had a trading volume of 2,429,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,668,228. Lithium Americas has a one year low of $11.84 and a one year high of $41.56. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of -53.86 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 57.43, a current ratio of 57.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAC. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. bought a new position in shares of Lithium Americas during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,690,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,241,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,042,000 after buying an additional 84,597 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 422.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,072,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,356,000 after buying an additional 1,676,300 shares during the period. Discovery Value Fund bought a new position in shares of Lithium Americas during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,229,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 54.3% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,828,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,313,000 after buying an additional 643,319 shares during the period. 15.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lithium Americas (Get Rating)

Lithium Americas Corp. is a resource company, which engages in lithium development projects. Its projects include: Thacker Pass and Caucharí-Olaroz. The company was founded by Raymond Edward Flood, Jr. on November 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lithium Americas (LAC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Americas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Americas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.