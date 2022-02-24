Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) Hits New 52-Week Low at $6.75

The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.75 and last traded at $7.04, with a volume of 25004 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.49.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LEV. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lion Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on Lion Electric from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Raymond James cut their price objective on Lion Electric from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Lion Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Lion Electric from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.35.

Get Lion Electric alerts:

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.96.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LEV. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Lion Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,696,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Lion Electric during the second quarter worth about $23,881,000. Yaupon Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Lion Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,720,000. Pembroke Management LTD lifted its position in shares of Lion Electric by 485.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 598,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,614,000 after acquiring an additional 496,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Lion Electric by 44.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 998,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,808,000 after acquiring an additional 304,974 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.88% of the company’s stock.

Lion Electric Company Profile (NYSE:LEV)

The Lion Electric Company manufactures all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. It primarily offers buses and trucks. The company is based in Saint-JÃ©rÃ´me, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lion Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lion Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.