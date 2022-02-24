Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Purchased by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LIN. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Linde during the third quarter worth $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Linde by 87.3% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Linde during the third quarter worth $31,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in Linde during the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Linde by 70.4% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. 70.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LIN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Linde from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Linde in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. HSBC boosted their target price on Linde from $366.00 to $382.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Linde from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $338.00 to $404.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $359.76.

Linde stock opened at $291.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.77, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $321.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $318.20. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $241.88 and a 52 week high of $352.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.84 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 12.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Linde plc will post 11.86 EPS for the current year.

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

