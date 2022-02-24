Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday morning.

LGND has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Barclays cut their target price on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $185.00 to $165.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ligand Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $188.00.

Shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $94.99 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.08. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $94.83 and a twelve month high of $172.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $131.35 and its 200 day moving average is $135.87. The company has a quick ratio of 11.00, a current ratio of 11.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.43. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 24.87% and a return on equity of 10.18%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 324 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 158.7% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 608 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 279.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 876 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. 97.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and acquisition of technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines. Its products include evomela, IV voriconazole, duavee, viviant/conbriza, nexterone, and noxafil-IV. The company was founded by Ronald M.

