LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.670-$0.710 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.870. The company issued revenue guidance of $212 million-$220 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $224.55 million.

Shares of LifeVantage stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,792. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.69. The firm has a market cap of $68.88 million, a PE ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.30. LifeVantage has a 52 week low of $4.63 and a 52 week high of $9.90.

Get LifeVantage alerts:

LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.19). LifeVantage had a return on equity of 30.05% and a net margin of 4.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that LifeVantage will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LifeVantage in a research report on Tuesday. They set a strong-buy rating for the company.

In other LifeVantage news, Director Michael A. Beindorff bought 7,193 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.85 per share, with a total value of $34,886.05. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 9.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of LifeVantage by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 149,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 14,904 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of LifeVantage by 2.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 111,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 2,684 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of LifeVantage by 86.1% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 82,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 38,399 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in LifeVantage by 17.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 4,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in LifeVantage by 10.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,467 shares during the last quarter. 34.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LifeVantage Company Profile (Get Rating)

LifeVantage Corp. engages in the identification, research, development and distribution of advanced nutraceutical dietary supplements and personal care products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas Region and Asia/Pacific and Europe Region. Its products include Protandim, LifeVantage Omega+ and ProBio, TrueScience and Petandim for dogs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LifeVantage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LifeVantage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.