Levesque Rati Sahi Sells 13,488 Shares of The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) Stock

The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Rating) President Levesque Rati Sahi sold 13,488 shares of RealReal stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.36, for a total transaction of $99,271.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Levesque Rati Sahi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Sunday, February 20th, Levesque Rati Sahi sold 8,888 shares of RealReal stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.57, for a total transaction of $67,282.16.

On Tuesday, January 25th, Levesque Rati Sahi sold 1,423 shares of RealReal stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.28, for a total transaction of $13,205.44.

Shares of NASDAQ REAL traded up $0.58 during trading on Thursday, hitting $7.69. The stock had a trading volume of 429,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,163,158. The RealReal, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.10 and a 12 month high of $28.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The company has a market capitalization of $710.46 million, a PE ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 2.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.24.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.09. RealReal had a negative net margin of 58.19% and a negative return on equity of 132.56%. The firm had revenue of $145.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.57) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 71.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that The RealReal, Inc. will post -2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on REAL shares. BTIG Research upgraded shares of RealReal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of RealReal from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of RealReal from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of RealReal from $24.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of RealReal from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.88.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in RealReal by 100.0% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new position in RealReal during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in RealReal by 2,059.2% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,574 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in RealReal by 105.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 2,023 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in RealReal by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 3,391 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

About RealReal (Get Rating)

The RealReal, Inc is an online luxury consignment site, which engages in the consignment of luxury goods across multiple categories, including women’s, men’s, kids, jewelry, watches, home and art. It sells pieces from designers such as Chanel, Christian Louboutin, Gucci, Hermes, Louis Vuitton, Prada, Celine, Jimmy Choo, Burberry, and Valentino.

