Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.970-$1.030 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.980. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.50 billion-$1.52 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.50 billion.

Several research firms have weighed in on LESL. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Leslie’s from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Leslie’s from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Leslie’s in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Leslie’s in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Leslie’s presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $30.69.

Shares of Leslie’s stock traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $20.23. 1,937,388 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,854,246. Leslie’s has a 52-week low of $18.14 and a 52-week high of $31.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.60 and a 200-day moving average of $21.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.02.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). The business had revenue of $184.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Leslie’s will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael R. Egeck acquired 101,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.66 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,422.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven M. Weddell bought 25,000 shares of Leslie’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.80 per share, for a total transaction of $495,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Leslie’s by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 67,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after buying an additional 2,985 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 40,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 27,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 5,787 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Leslie’s by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 15,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Leslie’s by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 533,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,630,000 after purchasing an additional 43,735 shares in the last quarter.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

